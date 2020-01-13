Also available on the NBC app

Abby Huntsman is saying goodbye to "The View." The 33-year-old made the big announcement that she is leaving the controversial Hot Topics table to focus on helping her dad, John Huntsman, get elected as Utah's next governor. "This is a special table, the most iconic show on television, and the smartest women I’ve ever worked with. But today, I say goodbye — something I thought a long time about," she explained.

