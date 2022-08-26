Abby De La Rosa is bringing some humor to Nick Cannon's growing family. The 31-year-old influencer, who shares twins Zion and Zillion with "The Masked Singer" host, reposted an Instagram reel of a content creator hilariously showing different generations reacting to Nick's recent baby announcement. "Lmaooo! Ayyeeee! Move over kardashians, gen 'c' taking over babyyyyy," Abby wrote next to the video. Nick revealed on Wednesday that he is expecting his ninth baby with Brittany Bell.

