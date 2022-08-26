Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Abby De La Rosa Jokes About Nick Cannon's Growing Family: 'Gen 'C' Taking Over'

CLIP08/26/22

Abby De La Rosa is bringing some humor to Nick Cannon's growing family. The 31-year-old influencer, who shares twins Zion and Zillion with "The Masked Singer" host, reposted an Instagram reel of a content creator hilariously showing different generations reacting to Nick's recent baby announcement. "Lmaooo! Ayyeeee! Move over kardashians, gen 'c' taking over babyyyyy," Abby wrote next to the video. Nick revealed on Wednesday that he is expecting his ninth baby with Brittany Bell.

NRS2022 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: nick cannon, abby de la rosa, brittany bell, babies, family, Love, Children, Mariah Carey, celebrity, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.