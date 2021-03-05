Also available on the nbc app

Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his engagement to Shailene Woodley! The Green Bay Packers quarterback got more candid than ever about his largely private romance with the "Big Little Lies" star during an Instagram Live chat with the CEO of Zenith Watches. “I'm recently engaged, so I've been enjoying that part of my life. Obviously, that's the best thing that's happened to me in the last year, and there's been a lot of good,” he shared. Aaron also named becoming a dad as his “next great challenge,” saying, “I'm really excited about that chapter whenever that comes.”

