"Jeopardy!" may still be able to score a touchdown when picking its new host. Aaron Rodgers revealed he was totally game for the job after guest hosting the beloved quiz show earlier this year. Rodgers reflected on his experience in a new interview with SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio, sharing that his time on the show was not only a dream come true but something he was hoping to continue as an exciting new opportunity off the field.

