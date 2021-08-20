Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Aaron Rodgers Reveals He Would 'Definitely' Have Taken 'Jeopardy!' Hosting Gig If Offered

CLIP08/20/21
Also available on the nbc app

"Jeopardy!" may still be able to score a touchdown when picking its new host. Aaron Rodgers revealed he was totally game for the job after guest hosting the beloved quiz show earlier this year. Rodgers reflected on his experience in a new interview with SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio, sharing that his time on the show was not only a dream come true but something he was hoping to continue as an exciting new opportunity off the field.

Appearing:
Tags: aaron rodgers, jeopardy, aaron rodgers jeopardy, mike richards jeopardy
S2021 E02 minHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.