Aaron Rodgers is remorseful for how his COVID-19 vaccination controversy affected his loved ones, including Shailene Woodley, his reported ex-fiancée. In an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers quarterback said, "I am very sorry to those people, Shai and my loved ones, my agents … I didn't realize the kind of shrapnel they'd be taking." He also called the actress "an incredible woman" and "amazing partner."

