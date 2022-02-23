Main Content

Aaron Rodgers Apologizes To Shailene Woodley For Getting Her In 'Middle' Of COVID-19 Controversy

Aaron Rodgers is remorseful for how his COVID-19 vaccination controversy affected his loved ones, including Shailene Woodley, his reported ex-fiancée. In an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers quarterback said, "I am very sorry to those people, Shai and my loved ones, my agents … I didn't realize the kind of shrapnel they'd be taking." He also called the actress "an incredible woman" and "amazing partner."

NBCUniversal Television Distribution
