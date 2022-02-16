Also available on the nbc app

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are calling it quits. The couple have broken up just one year after the 38-year-old NFL star announced that they were engaged. A source spoke out to People about why the athlete and the 30-year-old actress decided to end things saying, It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working. They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount.

