Access Hollywood
Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Break Up After 1-Year Engagement, Reports

CLIP02/16/22
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are calling it quits. The couple have broken up just one year after the 38-year-old NFL star announced that they were engaged. A source spoke out to People about why the athlete and the 30-year-old actress decided to end things saying, It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working. They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount.

