Also available on the NBC app

"Breaking Bad's" Aaron Paul talked with Access Hollywood about joining the cast for the highly anticipated season 3 of HBO's brain-bending "Westworld." Aaron reveals that he backed out of another project mid-contract to join "Westworld," because he's such a huge fan. And he said that the cast loves to have fun between takes and he just "fell in love with everyone involved." Season 3 of HBO’s “Westworld” premieres on March 15th.

Appearing: