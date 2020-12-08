Main Content

Aaron Eckhart Gushes Over 'Erin Brockovich' Co-Star Julia Roberts: 'The Girl Is Magic'

CLIP12/07/20

2020 marked 20 years since "Erin Brockovich" hit theaters, and Aaron Eckhart has the fondest memories working alongside Julia Roberts on the film. "I remember getting that part and talking to Julia for the first time in a hotel room. I just fell in love with her: the girl is magic," he said. He added of his time on set, "I would go to work and I never thought I was at work." Aaron discussed what it was like to work with Heather Graham in his their new thriller "Wander" and how the movie "keeps it weird." "Wander" is in theaters, on demand and on digital now.

