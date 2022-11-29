Aaron Carter's family is revealing new details about the late musician's final resting place. The 34-year-old's mom, Jane, told TMZ that the Carter family is planning to scatter his ashes in the Florida Keys in the springtime. Aaron, who was born in Tampa, will reportedly be honored by his loved ones along with his later sister, Leslie Carter, whose ashes will also be spread. Currently, the "I Want Candy" singer's remains are with his twin sister, Angel, the outlet reports.

