Main Content

Aaron Carter's Family Shares Where His Ashes Will Be Scattered But Without Fiancée Melanie Martin

CLIP11/29/22

Aaron Carter's family is revealing new details about the late musician's final resting place. The 34-year-old's mom, Jane, told TMZ that the Carter family is planning to scatter his ashes in the Florida Keys in the springtime. Aaron, who was born in Tampa, will reportedly be honored by his loved ones along with his later sister, Leslie Carter, whose ashes will also be spread. Currently, the "I Want Candy" singer's remains are with his twin sister, Angel, the outlet reports.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Aaron Carter, leslie carter, nick carter, ashes, melaine martin
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.