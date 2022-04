Also available on the nbc app

Aaron Carter is sharing about his relationship status. The 33-year-old revealed on social media on Tuesday that he and his fiancée Melanie Martin broke up just one week after welcoming their first child together, claiming his estranged twin sister Angel had something to do with it. Access Hollywood has reached out to Angel and Melanie for comment.

