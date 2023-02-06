During music's biggest night's In Memoriam tribute, many music icons who passed away over the last year were honored, but Aaron Carter was not mentioned. The former pop star died at 34 on Nov. 5, 2022. Many artists were remembered, including, Loretta Lynn, Takeoff, Christine McVie and many more. Aaron was not included in the broadcast, but People reports that he was listed in the Grammy's print program.

