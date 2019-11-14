Aaron Carter Hospitalized As Concerns For His Condition Continue

Also available on the NBC app

Aaron Carter has been hospitalized. The singer concerned fans after sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed at Ascension Scared Heart Emerald Coast in Destin, Fla., on Nov. 14. Aaron did not provide details on his condition or what prompted his visit to the medical facility, but E! News reports that he was "exhausted from a hectic schedule" and needed to "rest for a few days." Instagram followers sent well wishes, support and prayers, with many also expressing worry for Aaron.

