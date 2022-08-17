Main Content

A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty To Assault With A Firearm Charges

CLIP08/17/22

A$AP Rocky has plead not guilty after being charged with assault with a firearm. On Wednesday, the 33-year-old pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, NBC News confirms. News broke on Monday that the rapper was charged with assault with a firearm, Los Angeles County District attorney George Gascón announced at the time via a press release.

