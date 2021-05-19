Also available on the nbc app

Love is on the brain for A$AP Rocky. The rapper is on the cover of GQ’s June/July issue and he’s opening up to the magazine about his romance with Rihanna, gushing that she is the “love of my life; my lady.” When asked what it was like to be in a relationship, the rapper didn’t hold back on his praise for RiRi. “I think when you know, you know. She's the One,” A$AP Rocky shared. The 32-year-old also opened up about wanting kids one day, saying that he thinks fatherhood is his “destiny.” A$AP didn’t confirm when the two officially got together, but the duo reportedly began dating at the end of 2020.

Appearing: