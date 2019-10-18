A 'Clueless' TV Reboot With A 'Mystery Twist' Is Reportedly In The Works & Fans Are Totally Buggin'

Also available on the NBC app

Is the world ready for a modern "Clueless"? Multiple outlets report that the beloved 1995 teen flick is getting new life as an hour-long television drama series with a darker vibe. The show is said to center on Dionne Davenport as she becomes queen bee of her high school following best friend Cher Horvath's mysterious disappearance. After news of the reboot broke, fans shared their strong reactions on twitter, with many arguing that the original film should remain as is.

Appearing: