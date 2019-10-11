'A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish': Watch Nick Confess His Secret Crush On Kat (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Can fairytales really come true on Christmas? In an exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming movie "A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish," Nick Wintergarden (Gregg Sulkin) confesses to his friends that he has a secret crush on his Santa Land co-worker Kat Decker (Laura Marano) just minutes before she comes over to meet them! Will his pals approve of the potential romance? And, is Skylar (Maddie Phillips) already jealous of Nick's new love interest? "A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish" is available on digital beginning October 15 and on Blu-ray and DVD on October 29.

