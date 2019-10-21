'A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish' Stars Gregg Sulkin And Laura Marano Spill On Holiday Romances

Also available on the NBC app

'Tis the season to fall in love! Gregg Sulkin and Laura Marano sat down with Access Hollywood to chat about their new movie, "A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish." The Disney Channel alums dished on the modern fairytale and even spilled on their own holiday romances. Plus, find out their personal Christmas wishes for this year! "A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish" is now available on digital and will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD on October 29 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Appearing: