Also available on the nbc app

Meet Savannah Kaye! “A California Christmas” stars and real-life couple Lauren Swickard and Josh Swickard welcomed a baby girl in April and introduced the little one to Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles. Lauren gushes that she’s “never been more in love” with Josh than when seeing him as a “hot dad” and reveals that Savannah was a last-minute change from the name they had originally picked out!

Appearing: