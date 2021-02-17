Also available on the nbc app

The stars of Netflix's "A California Christmas" are expanding their family! Josh and Lauren Swickard revealed exclusively to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles that they're expecting their first child, a baby girl. "It's been our little secret for the last eight months. I have about six weeks left of the pregnancy. We were pregnant during the filming of 'California Christmas,'" Lauren shared. The pair also spilled more details about their pregnancy journey, including if their real-life experience as parents will be part of the storyline in their upcoming "A California Christmas" sequel.

