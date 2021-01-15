Also available on the nbc app

"A California Christmas" is getting a sequel! The original went to No. 1 on Netflix over the holidays, even beating star-studded hits like "The Prom." The movie stars real-life couple Josh and Lauren Swickard and was written and produced by Lauren, too. The pair tells Access Hollywood all about the behind-the-scenes love story leading up to their project. And, Lauren teases that when it came to casting, she knew her soap star husband was the perfect leading man!

