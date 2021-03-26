Also available on the nbc app

Josh and Lauren Swickard, the stars of the hit Netflix romantic comedy "A California Christmas," have everything ready for their baby girl's arrival! The parents-to-be gave Access Hollywood an exclusive tour of their little one's nursery, which they decorated with neutral tones and an adorable jungle theme – including an 8 foot-tall giraffe! Plus, Josh and Lauren gave Access' Sibley Scoles an update on the pregnancy.

