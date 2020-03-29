Also available on the nbc app

As Eddie Diaz on "9-1-1," Ryan Guzman knows the importance of first responders, but his respect for them got even more personal when his 1-year-old son Mateo had a health scare earlier this year. "The 9-1-1 operator was incredible, very calm demeanor," he told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles. "The man calmed me down for 15 seconds, got my head reorganized, helped out my girl, helped out my baby. And within a matter of five minutes, the EMTs were there. We gotta do them more justice, to be honest, because they're dope." Ryan also chatted about when he thinks Eddie will be ready for love again and reacted to the fan fervor surrounding his character's bromance with Buck. Plus, the "Heroes Reborn" alum gives Access a behind-the-scenes peek at his paintings and his epic hat collection. "9-1-1" airs Mondays at 8/7c on Fox.

