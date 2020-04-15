Also available on the nbc app

"90-Day Fiancé" stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik welcome their first child! The new parents announced the happy news to their Instagram followers writing, "And then there were 3!! Making his big debut... BabyBrov!" and added that their baby boy arrived April 14 at 4:26pm weighing 5 pounds 10 ounces. Loren continued in her caption, "Mommy, daddy and baby are all doing great! We will be sharing his name sometime next week... So be on the lookout! During these crazy times, this is the smile we needed! Welcome BabyBrov!"

