'90210' Cast Shuts Down Reboot Confusion Once & For All: Are They Playing Themselves Or Not?

The West Bev gang is back – with a twist! Returning "Beverly Hills, 90210" alums Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris explain to Access everything you need to know about the anticipated revival of their beloved teen soap. Is it reality? Is it fiction? Turns out, it's both! Find out why, and if anyone else from the cast is coming aboard.

