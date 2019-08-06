'90210' Cast Lovingly Admits Luke Perry Was The Biggest Flirt On Set

Also available on the NBC app

The West Bev gang is back! The "BH90210" cast tells Access on set in Vancouver about reuniting nearly 20 years after saying goodbye to their beloved teen soap, and why the anticipated revival is just as groundbreaking. Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris also reflect on their early days together and joke about which co-star was their secret crush (and best kisser!), and fondly recall the late Luke Perry being the biggest flirt of the bunch.

