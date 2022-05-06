"90 Day Fiancé" couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are expanding their family! The TLC reality stars revealed on Instagram Friday that they're expecting their third child this fall. "We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way! We are going to wait to see if it's a girl or a boy, either way we are so overjoyed! Life will be crazy with 3 under 3, but we can't wait to meet you this fall, BabyB!," Loren wrote. The couple are also parents to sons 2-year-old Shai and 8-month-old Asher.

