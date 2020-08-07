Also available on the nbc app

It looks "90 Day Fiance's" Jorge and Anfisa Nava are officially ending their marriage. Jorge filed for divorce from his wife of three years this week in Arizona, just days after their wedding anniversary, multiple outlets report. According to docs obtained by TMZ, the TLC star cited irreconcilable differences and listed their separation date as Nov. 19. Access Hollywood has reached out to Jorge and Anfisa for comment.

