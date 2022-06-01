Also available on the nbc app

"90 Day Fiancé's" Deavan Clegg is opening up about her 3-year-old son's devastating cancer diagnosis. The former reality star, who is pregnant with her third child, shared on her Instagram Tuesday that Taeyang, whom she shares with her ex, Jihoon Lee, was recently diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. "This is every parents absolute worst nightmare and I'm trying hard to stay strong for Taeyang, Drascilla and my baby in my tummy," she wrote.

