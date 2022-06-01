Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

'90 Day Fiancé's' Deavan Clegg Reveals 3-Year-Old Son Has Leukemia: 'Every Parent's Worst Nightmare'

CLIP06/01/22
Also available on the nbc app

"90 Day Fiancé's" Deavan Clegg is opening up about her 3-year-old son's devastating cancer diagnosis. The former reality star, who is pregnant with her third child, shared on her Instagram Tuesday that Taeyang, whom she shares with her ex, Jihoon Lee, was recently diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. "This is every parents absolute worst nightmare and I'm trying hard to stay strong for Taeyang, Drascilla and my baby in my tummy," she wrote.

Appearing:
Tags: deavan clegg, son Taeyang, cancer, leukemia, health, Reality TV, 90 day fiance, family, Children, lifestyle, news
S2022 E04 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.