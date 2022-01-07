Main Content

'90 Day Fiance's' David And Annie Share About Wanting To Bring Her Relatives From Thailand To The USA

CLIP01/06/22
"David & Annie: After The 90 Days" stars David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan Toborowsky spoke with Access Hollywood ahead of the new season of the "90 Day Fiance" spinoff series. They get candid about what fans can expect to see this season and their journey to bring some of Annie's relatives to the United States from Thailand. "David & Annie: After The 90 Days" premieres Monday, Jan. 10 at 9/8c on TLC.

