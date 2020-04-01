Also available on the NBC app

“90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” star Stephanie Matto talked with Access Hollywood and gave an update about how she’s doing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The reality star, who was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, says she thinks the situation might make people more compassionate towards those who suffer from these types of illnesses. She also reveals how she was feeling the first time she met Erika, and reveals that she loved watching Larissa and Colt in past seasons!

