Also available on the nbc app

“90 Day: Foody Call” stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, who were joined by their adorable baby Shai, chatted with Access Hollywood about their new series and what fans can expect. Loren, who is currently pregnant with their second child, also revealed which foods she’s been craving and says she’s “terrified” about having two kids under the age of two! “90 Day: Foody Call” streams on discovery+ May 29.

Appearing: