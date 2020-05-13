Also available on the nbc app

“90 Day Fiance” star Jorge Nava has been released from prison after over two years behind bars. The reality star posted photos of him out and about writing, “The sky is the limit #freedom.” He was released on May 11 and is under community supervision, according to records from the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry. The TLC star previously shared a photo that revealed he had undergone a dramatic transformation behind bars, losing more than 125 lbs.

