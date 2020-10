Also available on the nbc app

This season of “90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days” has been a pretty wild ride and one of the biggest personalities on the hit TLC series is none other than Big Ed. Well, the reality star is speaking out on with Stephen Glickman on ”The Nighttime Show” podcast where he reacted to some of the more controversial moments he had on the show with his lady Rosemarie.

Appearing: