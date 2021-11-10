Also available on the nbc app

It's official - Big Ed is going to be a married man! After months of speculation, the "90 Day Fiancé" breakout star confirmed that he is engaged to on-and-off again girlfriend Liz Woods. "I couldn't be happier," he told People's "Reality Check." "I know in my heart that she's my forever, and that's all I need to know. I don't want to be with anybody else, I don't want to think about anybody else."

