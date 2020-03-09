Also available on the NBC app

Big Ed is in love! The "90 Day Fiancé" breakout star stopped by Access Daily to chat with hosts Scott Evans and Kit Hoover about his romance with Rosemarie, revealing that he truly believes she is the love of his life. Big Ed also admitted that Rosemarie's first in-person reaction to his height was a "gut punch." Plus, the reality star teased the future of the pair's relationship. You can watch it all play out on "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" on TLC.

