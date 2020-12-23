Also available on the nbc app

Rebecca Parrott from “90 Day Fiancé” is opening up about how she deals with social media haters. She also dished on why she puts photos of Zied’s face on blankets, t-shirts, and even her debit card. Rebecca will be on an episode of the new series “90 Day Bares All” to give an update on her relationship with Zied—her episode will stream exclusively on discovery+ on January 24th. “90 Day Fiancé” airs Sundays at 8PM ET/PT on TLC.

Appearing: