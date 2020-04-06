Also available on the nbc app

“90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days” star Darcey Silva chatted with Access Hollywood and discussed the most recent episode of the hit TLC show, where she had a major blowout fight with Tom, who even commented on her weight! She also shares an updated about how she’s doing in quarantine and discusses the upcoming spinoff, “90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined.” “90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days” airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

