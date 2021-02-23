Also available on the nbc app

Big Ed is searching for love and looking good doing it! The reality star chatted with Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans about his journey to finding his person in the new spin-off series, "90 Day: The Single Life," which airs Sundays on Discovery+. The reality star admitted that he's quite "smitten" with someone on the show, but fans will have to wait to see if it works out. Big Ed also showed off his recent weight loss and shared that he is really enjoying life. Plus, he revealed the insight he has learned from his new relationship coach.

