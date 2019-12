Also available on the NBC app

"The Family Chantel" stars Chantel and Pedro talk with Access about the wild new spinoff series. Is their family drama the real deal? Plus, they talk about Pedro's family wanting to move to the United States and Chantel's sister's relationship drama. And, they explain why Anfisa, Jorge, Nicole and Ashley are their fave "90 Day Fiancé" co-stars. "The Family Chantel" airs Mondays at 10/9c on TLC.

