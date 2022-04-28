'90 Day Fiancé' alum Caroline Schwitzky reportedly survived an alleged murder attempt by her 23-year-old boyfriend, Cole Goldberg, according to police reports filed by The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and obtained by NBC News. The couple were involved in a heated argument that authorities reportedly say turned violent on Sunday in West Palm Beach, Fla. Goldberg was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and battery, and released on bonds for $60,000.

