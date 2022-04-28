Main Content

'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Caroline Schwitzky Survives Alleged Murder Attempt By Her Boyfriend (Reports)

CLIP04/28/22

'90 Day Fiancé' alum Caroline Schwitzky reportedly survived an alleged murder attempt by her 23-year-old boyfriend, Cole Goldberg, according to police reports filed by The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and obtained by NBC News. The couple were involved in a heated argument that authorities reportedly say turned violent on Sunday in West Palm Beach, Fla. Goldberg was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and battery, and released on bonds for $60,000.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Caroline Schwitzky, Cole Goldberg, '90 Day Fiancé', attempted murder, arrest, Crime, Florida, Boyfriend, reality series, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.