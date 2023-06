9-year-old Treandos Thornton took his love of bow ties and turned it into a business with his 5-year-old brother Noah. As Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover continues to highlight uplifting stories in her new series "Looking Up with Kit," she chats with the "Bowtie Brothers" and their parents. The siblings reveal how they began their budding empire, which made $50,000 last year!

