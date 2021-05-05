Main Content

9-Year-Old Gives Older Sister Adorably Inspiring Pep Talk After Losing Dream Job

CLIP05/05/21

Twenty-five-year-old Danielle Dziwulski was devastated after losing her dream job and moving home during the pandemic, but her 9-year-old sister Jess was not ready to let her give up on her goals. In a viral video, Jess gives Danielle the pep talk of a lifetime to get her back on her feet, and it's pretty amazing. Turns out Jess's words of encouragement also helped Danielle get a brand new gig! Pilot Pens love their story and award the sisters $1,000.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.