7 Ways Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Have Broken Royal Tradition

Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have always been trailblazers! The royal couple has modernized the British monarchy throughout their relationship with multiple protocol-breaking behavior and decisions, from regular PDA to opting out of a royal title for son Archie and more. With their Jan. 8 announcement that they'll be stepping down as "senior" royals and working toward financial independence in 2020, Access Hollywood looks back at seven ways Meghan and Harry have defied protocol.

Appearing: