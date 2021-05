Also available on the nbc app

“7 Little Johnstons” is back and some tensions are high with multiple family members wanting to move out of Amber and Trent’s house. In this exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming season, fans will get to see what’s new with Amber, Trent, Anna, Jonah, Elizabeth, Alex and Emma! “7 Little Johnstons” returns on TLC on Tuesday, May 25 at 8pm ET/PT.

