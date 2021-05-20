Also available on the nbc app

“7 Little Johnstons” stars Trent and Amber Johnston spoke with Access Hollywood about the upcoming season of the hit TLC series. They reveal why they were hesitant for their daughter Anna to move out on her own, saying they wanted her to have a full-time job first. They also talk about their daughter Elizabeth and her relationship as well as what fans will see unfold this season. “7 Little Johnstons” returns to TLC on May 25 at 8pm PT/ET.

Appearing: