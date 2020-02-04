Also available on the NBC app

Jessica Simpson's memoir "Open Book" truly lives up to its name. The 39-year-old mother of two got super honest about her personal life revealing intimate details about her upbringing, which included surviving sexual abuse as a child to many high-profile relationships and even a decades long battle with alcohol addiction. The singer turned fashion mogul also admitted to taking diet pills for 20 years and claimed that she had an emotional affair with Johnny Knoxville while she was still married to Nick Lachey.

Appearing: