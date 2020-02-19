Also available on the NBC app

Ben Affleck got honest and vulnerable in a recent interview with The New York Times. From opening about his journey to sobriety to explaining why he lied about his massive back tattoo, the star bared it all like never before. The Oscar-winning actor also confessed to the publication that his biggest regret is divorcing Jennifer Garner. "The biggest regret of my life is this divorce," he told the outlet, using the present tense. "Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It's just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing."

