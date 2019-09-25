Also available on the NBC app

Demi Moore is an open book in her candid new memoir, "Inside Out." From childhood trauma to her failed marriages and past substance abuse problems, no topic was off-limits for the Hollywood icon. The 56-year-old also details experiencing a devastating miscarriage while married to now-ex Ashton Kutcher, and one "ill-advised" late night with "St. Elmo's Fire" co-star Rob Lowe. Access Hollywood rounds up the most startling revelations from Demi's self-told story, on shelves now.

Appearing: