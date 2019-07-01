66-Year-Old Grandpa Will Meet Lady Gaga After Being Surprised With Concert Tickets

Also available on the NBC app

After granddaughter, Whitney, shared a heartwarming video of her 66-year-old grandpa, Jim, getting surprised with tickets to go see Lady Gaga in Las Vegas next year, the festivities won’t be ending with just a show. Since her tweet has gone viral, it seems like the fam is going to get the royal Vegas treatment. "After everything has blown up, the Park MGM has offered us flight, hotel, and meet and greet accommodations for an October show," Whitney revealed.

