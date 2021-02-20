Also available on the nbc app

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson shares an exclusive insight on his hit ABC show “For Life” to Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on Access Daily. The “Candy Shop” rapper said, “We start to deal with the Black Lives Matter theme towards the end of the actual series… I didn’t tell anyone this before, but my character in ‘For Life’ will be returning to ‘For Life,’ so they’ll see me in the finale.” 50 Cent also talks about the 18th anniversary of his groundbreaking album “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” and how it caters to an older generation of fans including his favorite athlete, Tom Brady, who used the hit song “Many Men” on his latest Super Bowl Instagram post. The season finale of “For Life” airs Wednesday, February 24th on ABC.

